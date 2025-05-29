Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.