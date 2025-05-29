Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

