Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Acquires 26,523 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts bought 26,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $32,092.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,120,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,886.07. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADV stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Solutions

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.