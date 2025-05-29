Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $21,341.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 962,035 shares in the company, valued at $19,760,198.90. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $25.11.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fulgent Genetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.