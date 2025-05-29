Best Space Stocks Worth Watching – May 26th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Analog Devices, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve the design, manufacture, launch or operation of spacecraft, satellites, launch vehicles and related technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space sector—ranging from satellite communications and earth-observation services to space tourism and in-orbit manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.71. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.49. 5,248,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $209.66.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.47. 4,848,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.86. 4,231,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,520. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $237.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.72.

