Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.300 EPS.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $497,434.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,810.85. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

