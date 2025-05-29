Avant Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,940 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $128.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

