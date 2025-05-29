Avant Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,940 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $128.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.