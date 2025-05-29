Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.5%

O stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

