496,636 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 496,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. NU makes up about 1.5% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in NU by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE NU opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

