Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $10,071,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,019.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $892.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,674 shares of company stock worth $2,510,213. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.