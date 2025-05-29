Marcum Wealth LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ENB opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

