iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $41.51. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 36,727 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

