Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,576 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.31% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VOX opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

