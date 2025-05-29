Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

BMY opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

