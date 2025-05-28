Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,573 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,949 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 713,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 142,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

