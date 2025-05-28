Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,459 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Owens & Minor worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 354.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,859,037.45. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

