111 Capital Takes $1.08 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

111 Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

