Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Takes $369,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

