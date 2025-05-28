Members Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $179.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.