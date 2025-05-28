Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,672 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $195.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

