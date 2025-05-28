SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

