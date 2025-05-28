Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9%

WMB stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.