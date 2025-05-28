Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

