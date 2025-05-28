Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,895 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

