Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.