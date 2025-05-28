UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 3.2%

LFUS opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.