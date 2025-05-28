Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,738 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Humacyte worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 274,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 211,009 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,848,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HUMA shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

