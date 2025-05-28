Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,074. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

