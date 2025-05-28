Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes $1.67 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,693 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SEA by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

SEA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SE stock opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $169.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.