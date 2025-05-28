Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

United States Steel, NuScale Power, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. As equity investments, their prices fluctuate with global oil market dynamics, geopolitical events, and broader economic conditions. In the commodities context, “oil stocks” can also refer to the physical volumes of crude or refined products held in storage, which analysts track to gauge supply–demand balances and price pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,756,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.53. 1,387,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $975.26. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Further Reading