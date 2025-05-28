Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.0%

HON stock opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

