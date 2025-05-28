Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on LCID

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.