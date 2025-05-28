Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $107.85

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,478. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $166,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $83,330,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 632,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

