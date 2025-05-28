Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 6,724 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 2,892.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. News Co. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWS

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.