FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.46.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

