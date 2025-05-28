Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 728 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after buying an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,698,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0%

EA opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $388,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

