Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 190 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 23,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS stock opened at $462.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

