B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

