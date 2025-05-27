trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 136,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 94,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley raised shares of trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.73.
trivago Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in trivago by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
