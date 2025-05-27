trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 136,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 94,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley raised shares of trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

The firm has a market cap of $293.73 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in trivago by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

