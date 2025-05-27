Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on May 27th, 2025

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.26. 17,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 27,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

