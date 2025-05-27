DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
DeNA Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.
DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. DeNA had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.94 million.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.
