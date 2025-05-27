New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.41). Approximately 38,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.37).
New Star Investment Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.75. The firm has a market cap of £79.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.30.
New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a net margin of 92.75% and a return on equity of 11.02%.
New Star Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Star Investment Trust
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.