New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.41). Approximately 38,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.37).

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.75. The firm has a market cap of £79.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a net margin of 92.75% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

New Star Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

(Get Free Report)

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.