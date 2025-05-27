Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.59. Approximately 14,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 30,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.79.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Johnson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $97,745. 11.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.