ID Watchdog (CVE:IDW) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ID Watchdog, Inc (CVE:IDW – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 706,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 213,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.
ID Watchdog, Inc provides a range of identity theft detection and resolution services to individual consumers that are residents of the United States and primarily on a subscription basis, through its subsidiary, Identity Rehab Corporation (ID Rehab). The Company has developed solutions that incorporate elements from over six distinct categories designed to work together to detect, diagnose, and resolve consumer identity theft and other related consumer data issues, including identity monitoring, cyber monitoring, non-credit loan monitoring, credit reports and credit scores, credit monitoring and resolution services.
