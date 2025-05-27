Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Financial Comparison

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 18.24% 10.13% 1.13% Comerica 13.98% 12.04% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Old National Bancorp and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 2 3.00 Comerica 6 8 6 0 2.00

Dividends

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $62.37, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Comerica.

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Old National Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Comerica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $1.93 billion 3.41 $539.19 million $1.72 11.98 Comerica $3.29 billion 2.25 $698.00 million $5.29 10.63

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Comerica on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising financial planning, trust and fiduciary services, investment management and advisory, brokerage, private banking, and business transition planning services for affluents, high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and executives, and institutional clients. The Finance segment comprises securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, the United States; and Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

