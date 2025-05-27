Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Meiwu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNW opened at $1.76 on Friday.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products.

