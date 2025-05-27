SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

SPCB stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.81. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 79.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

