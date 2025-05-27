Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.