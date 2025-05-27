Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

TMHC opened at $56.45 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

