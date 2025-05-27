ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

IPA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

